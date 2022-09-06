LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys and girls cross country teams kicked off the season with first place finishes at the Lodi Invitational on Saturday.

"After a weather delay and plenty of rain, thunder, and lightning, our teams took to the course for the first time this season.,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. "That made for a wet course with treacherous muddy footing in the middle mile that winds through the woods."

