LAKE MILLS -- There's no place quite like home.
Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team pushed its home record to 13-0 with a 76-42 victory over Mayville in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.
"We were locked in and ready to play tonight," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "We played really well on both ends of the floor and involved lots of people. That's what I'm most happy with.
"We had multiple guys contribute in meaningful ways and it's good to be doing that right now. The way we played tonight was very encouraging."
The second-seeded Warriors (22-3) were lights out in the first half, especially the closing minutes, en route to going ahead of the seventh-seeded Cardinals (13-13) at the break, 52-24.
Lakeside senior guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 20 points, adding six rebounds. Senior forwards Ethan Schuetz and Trey Lauber and junior guard Kooper Mlsna added 12 points apiece. Junior guard Alex Reinke finished with eight points, scoring twice off Mayville turnovers as the Warriors quickly pulled ahead.
Lauber, who hit three of his four 3s before half, connected from deep to make it 9-2 two minutes in. His 3 with 11 minutes, 30 seconds left upped the Lakeside lead to 18-8.
Then it was time for Birkholz and Mlsna to leave their marks on the game. Birkholz nailed a free-throw line jumper and Mlsna splashed home the first of his four 3-pointers to make it 23-13. Mlsna was then the recipient of a Birkholz skip pass and hit a 3. Moments later, Mlsna hit again from deep, pushing the lead to 29-17 with 7:20 remaining.
"Trey's been consistent with 3s this season," Jahns said. "Kooper's been in a little slump and not hitting them consistently. If you're not forcing shots, they'll go in. I know seeing four 3s go down made Kooper feel a lot better."
The Lakeside onslaught came in full force for the final five minutes of the half as the Warriors closed with a 19-3 surge.
Schuetz scored twice inside and Lauber buried a 3 off a skip pass from Reinke, extending the margin to 40-22.
Reinke scored back-to-back baskets inside before jumping a perimeter passing lane for a steal, racing to the other end and dishing to Birkholz for an easy score. With 45 seconds left, Birkholz freed himself with a backdoor cut and threw down a rim-rocking dunk on a look from Schuetz, who added a jumper in the lane with 10 seconds left. Lakeside inbounded underneath its own basket with 3.4 seconds remaining and Birkholz sprinted the length of the floor, hitting a layin to barely beat the buzzer.
Lakeside committed single-digit turnovers and played with playoff-level intensity.
"The shots we got were created off defensive stops," Jahns said. "If you're drawing it up, that's what we were looking to do. I saw the guys taking stuff we talked about in practice, locking in and executing it. From our bench guys to our starters, there was a real synergy between our team.
"In the last three or four weeks since our loss to Columbus, there's been a different mindset. That's what I want to see as a coach. Our ability to take away the dribble and share the basketball stood out. There was a different level of intensity and locking in tonight."
Reinke finished with seven assists.
"Alex has quietly been putting together solid, consistent efforts," Jahns said. "He's a defensive gem who guards well, puts pressure on the ball and gets deflections. He gets to the basket in discreet and subtle ways. Tonight Alex got some in transition and when his guy helped off, he got some at the basket."
Lakeside hosts third-seeded Lake Mills in Saturday's regional final. Game time is 7 p.m. The Capitol North and Crosstown foes split the regular-season series with both sides winning at home.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 76, MAYVILLE 42
Mayville 24 18 -- 42
Lakeside Lutheran 52 24 -- 76
Mayville (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Jo. Schlender 2 1-2 5, Anderson 2 3-4 7, Schraufnagel 2 0-0 4, Marx 1 2-4 4, Held 0 0-2 0, Mittelstadt 5 2-2 12, Thoreson 3 1-1 7, Persha 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 9-16 42.
Lakeside Lutheran -- Gresens 2 0-0 5, Lauber 4 0-0 12, Miller 2 0-0 4, Schuetz 6 0-0 12, Reinke 4 0-0 8, Birkholz 10 0-0 20, Mlsna 4 0-0 12, Rahn 0 3-4 3. Totals 32 3-4 76.
3-point goals -- M (Persha 1) 1; LL (Lauber 4, Mlsna 4, Gresens 1) 9.
Total fouls -- M 9, LL 15.
