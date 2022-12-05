LAKE MILLS -- Trey Lauber hit the game-tying 3-pointer late in regulation, Levi Birkholz scored 33 points and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team won a thriller, 79-75 in overtime versus visiting South Milwaukee on Friday.
The Warriors trailed 70-67 in the waning seconds. Birkholz drove it to the middle of the floor and kicked it to Lauber, who swished home the massive shot from the corner with 3 seconds left.
Lakeside, despite a game-high 36 points from South Milwaukee's Jake Dunham, a 6-foot-5 UW-Parkside commit who buried eight 3-pointers on 13 attempts, found a way to come out on top, holding a 9-5 edge in the extra session.
The Warriors were down 41-28 at halftime. Birkholz threw down a two-handed slam dunk to cut the margin to 57-54 with 7 minutes, 51 seconds left. South Milwaukee used a 10-2 run over the next three minutes to regain a double-digit lead.
Dunham fouled out down the stretch as Lakeside was closing the margin. Warriors senior forward Ethan Schuetz hit a 3 prior to the big 3-pointer by Lauber, a senior forward who finished with 21 points.
Birkholz, a senior forward who recently signed with The Citadel, scored 24 points after halftime and went 12 for 22 from the floor.
In overtime, Lauber made a pair at the line and senior guard Will Miller converted a layup. South Milwaukee countered with a 3 by Kaden Miller. With 2:10 left, Birkholz used a pump fake and scored down low, increasing Lakeside's lead to 76-73. After a steal in the halfcourt, Birkholz streaked the other way on the break for a one-handed dunk to put an exclamation on the night.
"Once we got to overtime, I knew we were in good shape because their scorer fouled out and they did not go deep into their bench," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "We had fresher legs. The shot Trey hit, there's not many tougher than that one, with the game on the line and he splashed it. Give credit to Trey and Levi too for finding and trusting him.
"Dunham and Levi almost had a personal game going on within the game. We didn't defend Dunham well in the first half. We were draped on him in the second half. Levi hit perimeter shots and got to the rim. Levi and Dunham matched each other all game.
"Some of our size and length played to our advantage. We used a 1-3-1 halfcourt zone that we were aggressive trapping out of to help cut down the lead. A couple of times that brought us back within striking distance. The use of the 1-3-1 several times, especially in overtime when Dunham was out, really played to our advantage."
3-point goals -- SM (Dunham 8, Sidibe 1, Palmer 1, Miller 1, Laine 1) 12; LL (Birkholz 2, Lauber 1, Schuetz 1, Mlsna 1) 5.
Total fouls -- SM 17, LL 13.
Fouled out -- SM: Dunham.
SATURDAY'S RESULT
MILWAUKEE -- Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 22 points as Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team routed Milwaukee Washington 69-32 at the Terry Porter Classic hosted by Milwaukee South High School on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors (3-0) led 32-16 at the break and had 12 players score. Senior forward Anders Liermann finished with nine points, Will Miller had eight and Trey Lauber totaled seven for Lakeside, which used two separate big pushes to put the game out of reach.
"On Friday, we talked about playing with confidence and the expectation of success no matter the opponent," Jahns said. "To compete and get over the hump and win versus South Milwaukee, a bigger school, was a big confidence boost. We told the guys you can't rest and stub your toe now versus another larger school.
"To come back Saturday with mental readiness was a key. We talked Saturday about not letting the game get away from us from a tempo standpoint. You can't turn the ball over and let them get easy shots. We got to the rim and made baskets. They were forced to go against our defense and we held the ball a lot. For our guys to do that is a big confidence builder for us."
The Warriors play at Milton on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
