L-Cats defeat Hustisford, Mayville

HUSTISFORD — The Lake Mills wrestlers defeated Mayville 54-18 and Hustisford 60-15 in a multi-dual on Thursday.

Liam Smith (120 pounds, Ethan Evenson (126), Kevin Georgiles-Juul (152), Eddy Eveland (160), Gibson Hale (182) and Josh Battist (195) each went 2-0 for the L-Cats.

