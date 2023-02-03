Lake Mills wrestlers go 2-0 at Hustisford multi-dual Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 3, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUSTISFORD — The Lake Mills wrestlers defeated Mayville 54-18 and Hustisford 60-15 in a multi-dual on Thursday.Liam Smith (120 pounds, Ethan Evenson (126), Kevin Georgiles-Juul (152), Eddy Eveland (160), Gibson Hale (182) and Josh Battist (195) each went 2-0 for the L-Cats.In the other dual, Mayville beat Hustisford 36-18.Adalyn Raue (113), Gavin Peterman (138) and Joe Beavers (152) each went 2-0 for Hustisford.LAKE MILLS 54, MAYVILLE 18*106 — Double Forfeit113 — Double Forfeit120 — Liam Smith (LM) received forfeit126 — Ethan Evenson (LM) pinned Soren Kewley (M) at 3:21132 — Wyatt Meyrose (M) pinned Maximos Kressner (LM) at 3:37138 — Mason Wollin (LM) received forfeit145 — Hayden O`Conner (LM) received forfeit152 — Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) pinned Marcus Volkert (M) at 4:12160 — Eddy Eveland (LM) pinned Paul Sawyer (M) at 3:43170 — Owen Burling (LM) received forfeit182 — Gibson Hale (LM) received forfeit195 — Joshua Battist (LM) received forfeit220 — Ayden Grulke (M) pinned Thomas Cassady (LM) at 2:17285 — Braeden Schwoch (M) pinned Andrew Bender (LM) at 0:15LAKE MILLS 60, HUSTISFORD 15106 — Double Forfeit113 — Adalyn Raue (H) received forfeit120 — Liam Smith (LM) received forfeit126 — Ethan Evenson (LM) received forfeit132 — Maximos Kressner (LM) pinned Kayla MIllikin (H) at 0:04138 — Gavin Peterman (H) dec. Mason Wollin (LM) 4-3145 — Joe Beavers (H) pinned Hayden O`Conner (LM) at 0:45152 — Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) received forfeit160 — Eddy Eveland (LM) received forfeit170 — Owen Burling (LM) received forfeit182 — Gibson Hale (LM) received forfeit195 — Joshua Battist (LM) received forfeit220 — Thomas Cassady (LM) pinned Shane Joekle (H) at 0:43*285 — Esteban Moreno (LM) pinned Kolton Stark (H) at 1:46MAYVILLE 36, HUSTISFORD 18106 — Double Forfeit*113 — Adalyn Raue (H) received forfeit120 — Double Forfeit126 — Soren Kewley (M) received forfeit132 — Wyatt Meyrose (M) pinned Kayla MIllikin (H) at 0:47138 — Gavin Peterman (H) received forfeit145 — Double Forfeit152 — Joe Beavers (H) pinned Marcus Volkert (M) at 2:57160 — Paul Sawyer (M) received forfeit170 — Jerry Bromley (M) received forfeit182 — Double Forfeit195 — Double Forfeit220 — Ayden Grulke (M) pinned Shane Joekle (H) at 0:12285 — Braeden Schwoch (M) pinned Kolton Stark (H) at 1:10 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-2
