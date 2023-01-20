Lake Mills wrestlers down Deerfield Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 20, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills edged visiting Deerfield 42-36 in a nonconference wrestling dual on Thursday.The L-Cats won four of the eight matches wrestled via fall, earning three more victories via forfeit.Lake Mills’ Mason Wollin (138 pounds), Kevin Georgiles-Juul (152), Eddy Eveland (160) and Mason Spaeth (195) all won by fall.LAKE MILLS 42, DEERFIELD 36106: Ruben Bach (DEER) pinned Gabriel Logothetis at 1:17113: Gavin Alich (DEER) received forfeit120: Ethan Evenson (LM) received forfeit126: Hayden Frazer (DEER) pinned Maximos Kressner at 0:57132: Double Forfeit138: Mason Wollin (LM) pinned Caitlin Suick at 0:38145: Bryce Casteel (DEER) pinned Colton Spiegelhoff at 1:27152: Kevin Georgiles-Juul (LM) pinned Joseph Treinen at 1:28160: Eddy Eveland (LM) pinned Hunter Milanowski at 3:09170: Jaden Bethel (DEER) received forfeit182: Samtana Haines (DEER) pinned Gibson Hale at 0:53195: Mason Spaeth (LM) pinned Xavier Valdes at 2:26220: Thomas Cassady (LM) received forfeit285: Esteban Moreno (LM) received forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-19
