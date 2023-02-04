Lake Mills greeted Luther Prep back from its annual rust-inducing three week holiday break with a 34-point blowout a month ago.
The rematch was much more respectable.
The Phoenix trailed just 23-21 at halftime and were still within striking distance with 13 minutes remaining, trailing the L-Cats 33-27.
That’s when Lake Mills took charge, driving to the basket and scoring on three consecutive possessions to push the lead to 12. The Capitol North leaders never let Luther Prep closer than seven the rest of the way for a 56-47 victory on Friday at LPS.
Sophomore guard AJ Bender scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the second half for Lake Mills (11-6, 6-0 in conference). Senior guard Liam Carrigan and sophomore guard Ryan Horkan added 12 and 11 points, respectively, to give the L-Cats three players in double figures.
"We definitely did (play them better this time),” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “I thought we played really well defensively in the first half. We gave up too many easy ones in the second half. We got in a position where we had to extend a little bit. We had to take 3s away as best we could because that killed us the first time around. By taking away 3s, you are susceptible to giving up the lane.”
Horkan and freshman guard Brady Benish complemented the attacking done by Bender and Carrigan by each hitting a timely 3 to keep the Phoenix at bay.
The L-Cats were also stout defensively, drawing three charges on the Phoenix down the stretch.
"They really do a nice job playing good team defense and made everything hard for us,” Vasold said. “They only outrebounded us 26-22 by our stats. We’ll live with that most games with our height disadvantage. Our guys fight. They work hard every possession. That’s all we can ask of them.”
Senior guard Jude Lawrenz (17 points, six rebounds) and junior guard Ben Vasold (16 points, six rebounds) led the way for Luther Prep (9-7, 1-5). Senior forward Jude Pederson added seven rebounds and four assists.
Lake Mills, which has won five consecutive, extended its conference lead to two with four games remaining by virtue of Columbus' 49-46 home victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Friday.
Lake Mills head coach Steve Hicklin credited Carrigan for his ability to attack the basket and junior forward Matt Stenbroten for his work on the glass.
"Liam sparked us with drives to the basket in the second half," Hicklin said. "Our defense tightened up too for a five to six minute stretch in the early going of the second half that gave us a seven to eight point cushion.
"Matt did a good job controlling the boards for us. With their big guy out, we wanted to make sure they didn't out-hustle us. Luther Prep beat us to 50-50 balls in the first half. We fixed that in the second half."
Bender had the primary assignment on Vasold and was able to make him work hard for shot attempts.
"AJ always gets the assignment of the best player and that was the case tonight with Vasold," Hicklin said. "Vasold's a fantastic player and a great challenge for us to defend. On those types of scorers, our game plan is AJ and a lot of help defense. AJ played another great two-way game for us. He's able to score and defend and never comes out of the game. It's impressive."
The Phoenix host Heritage Christian this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. while the L-Cats travel to play Beloit Turner on Tuesday.
LAKE MILLS 56, LUTHER PREP 47
Lake Mills 23 33 -- 56
Luther Prep 21 26 -- 47
Lake Mills (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Horkan 3 3-4 11, Stenbroten 3 0-0 7, Bender 9 0-2 18, Carrigan 5 2-5 12, Schaefer 2 0-1 4, Benish 1 1-2 4. Totals 23 6-14 56.
Luther Prep -- Fix 1 0-1 2, Vasold 6 1-2 16, Pederson 2 0-0 4, Lawrenz 5 2-5 14, Mittelstadt 1 0-0 2, Splinter 3 1-5 9. Totals 18 4-13 47.
3-point goals -- LM (Horkan 2, Stenbroten 1, Benish 1) 4; LPS (Vasold 3, Lawrenz 2, Splinter 2) 7.
Total fouls -- LM 13, LPS 18.
