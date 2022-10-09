BELOIT -- Caden Belling threw for four touchdowns and Ben Buchholtz ran for three more as the Lake Mills football team kept its playoff chances alive by winning 49-39 over host Beloit Turner on Friday.

The L-Cats (5-3, 3-3 Capitol) matched a season high in points. Lake Mills hosts Lodi on homecoming this next Friday and is playoff eligible with a victory.

