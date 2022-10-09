BELOIT -- Caden Belling threw for four touchdowns and Ben Buchholtz ran for three more as the Lake Mills football team kept its playoff chances alive by winning 49-39 over host Beloit Turner on Friday.
The L-Cats (5-3, 3-3 Capitol) matched a season high in points. Lake Mills hosts Lodi on homecoming this next Friday and is playoff eligible with a victory.
The conference's two-leading passers -- Belling and Turner senior Sean Fogel -- both put on a show in a game that had a combined 825 yards of offense.
Belling, a senior, went 16-for-21 for 246 yards and Buchholtz, also a senior, finished with 27 carries for 219 yards.
"Caden has the keys to the offense," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "He's doing a better job of being more demanding of the guys around him and changing plays depending on what the defense is giving us.
"The offensive line has gotten a lot better from last year coupled with a healthy Ben Buchholtz. He's a horse. Keeping Ben healthy has been a main focus."
Turner’s Will Lauterbach picked off a pass on the first play of the game, but it took a fourth down play before Fogel connected with Tyler Sutherland on a 19-yard touchdown pass.
The lead lasted about a minute. On the second play after the kickoff, Belling and senior receiver Trysten Thiede hooked up on a 60-yard TD strike on a go route. Senior Mason Levake’s PAT gave Lake Mills a 7-6 and started a string of three straight possessions ending in touchdowns.
Senior Liam Carrigan, who had eight grabs for 123 yards, caught touchdown passes of four and nine yards as the L-Cats took a 21-6 lead.
"A lot of our passing game was solo routes," Huber said. "Turner's Brent Hoppe, who is going to play at Central Michigan, led the state in sacks and tackles for losses last year.
"We wanted to keep an eye on him. The offensive line and skill kids did a good job with him in pass pro. He didn't have a tackle for loss or sack all game."
Turner responded with a 67-yard drive capped by Fogel’s 1-yard TD pass to Sutherland. A conversion pass fell incomplete, leaving it 21-12 early in the second quarter.
After forcing their first three-and-out, the Trojans got a 20-yard run from Jayce Kurth, but then fumbled the ball away at midfield.
That turned out to be a potential 14-point swing as Lake Mills’ Buchholtz scored on a 1-yard dive. The L-Cats led 28-12.
The Trojans answered on fourth-and-15. Fogel threw a 39-yard TD pass to a leaping Sutherland, who had nine grabs totaling 111 yards, with just 39 seconds remaining. Another conversion pass failed, leaving the score 28-18.
Turner wasn’t through. The L-Cats let Turner’s Leyton Davies pounce on the ensuing kickoff, giving Fogel and Co. the ball at the 30. This time, Fogel hit Lauterbach for the touchdown. T.J. Noack kicked the PAT to bring the Trojans within 28-25. In six seconds of elapsed time, Turner tallied 13 points.
The Trojans went on to score two more touchdowns in the second half, but Lake Mills answered each time.
A 20-yard TD run by Buchholtz was answered by a 6-yard TD pass from Fogel to Lauterbach, who had seven catches for 113 yards, to keep Turner within 35-32 with 1:28 left in the third quarter.
Then it was the L-Cats’ turn and this time Belling connected with Carrigan on a 26-yard TD pass in the back of the end zone.
Back came Turner, scoring on a 10-yard run by Lauterbach, whose point after made it 42-39.
Two scrimmage plays later, the L-Cats answered with Buchholtz running 48 yards for the score. Levake made it 49-39.
Another great return by Lauterbach gave the Trojans (3-5, 1-5) the ball at midfield again, but they fumbled it away on a reverse with 2:48 left as senior defensive lineman Derek Bruce covered up the loose ball. The L-Cats then ran out the clock.
"We talk about responses as a team," Huber said. "When things don't go the right way and adversity hits, don't hang your head and show bad body language. Defensively we were having a hard time with their athletes, but we were able to respond on offense. We are searching defensively for some answers. I think we have the pieces in place to be a good defense."
Fogel finished 21-of-36 for 253 yards.
LAKE MILLS 49, BELOIT TURNER 39
Lake Mills 14 14 7 14 – 49
Turner 6 19 7 7 – 39
BT – Sutherland, 19, pass from Fogel (kick failed)
LM – Thiede, 60, pass from Belling (Levake kick)
BT – Carrigan, 4, pass from Belling (Levake kick)
LM – Carrigan, 9, pass from Belling (Levake kick)
BT – Sutherland, 1, pass from Fogel (pass failed)
LM – Buchholtz, 1, run (Levake kick)
BT – Sutherland, 39, pass from Fogel (pass failed)
BT – Lauterbach, 30, pass from Fogel (Noack kick)
LM – Buchholtz, 20, run (Levake kick)
BT – Lauterbach, 6, pass from Fogel (Noack kick)
LM – Carrigan, 26, pass from Belling (Levake kick)
BT – Lauterbach, 10, run (Noack kick)
LM – Buchholtz, 48, run (Levake kick)
TEAM STATS – First downs: LM 18, BT 17. Rushing: LM 31-233, BT 24-93. Passing: LM 246, BT 253. Passes: LM 21-16-1, BT 36-21-0. Punts: LM 1-16.0, BT 3-39.7. Fumbles-lost: LM 2-1, BT 3-2. Penalties: LM 8-76, BT 16-120.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS – Rushing: LM, Buchholtz 27-219. BT, Kurth 15-48, Hoppe 4-23. Passing: LM, Belling 21-1-6-1, 246; BT, Fogel 36-21-0, 253. Receiving: LM, Carrigan 8-123, Thiede 2-69. BT, Sutherland 9-111, Lauterbach 7-113, Ingram 4-32.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.