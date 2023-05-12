Lake Mills golfers tenth at New Glarus invite Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 12, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEW GLARUS — Lake Mills’ boys golf team shot 420 to tie for 10th at Wednesday’s New Glarus Invitational held at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.Sophomore Preston Thiede shot 93 to lead the L-Cats. Junior Silas Frandy shot 105, senior Kevin Williams shot 108 and freshman Hayden O’Connor shot 114.Mineral Point senior Carson Kroll shot 76 to win medalist honors by three shots over junior teammate Alex Ross.Team scores: 1, Mineral Point 331; 2, Monticello 350; 3, Monroe 354; 4, Turner 360; 5, New Glarus 361; 6, Evansville 375; 7, River Valley 376; 8 (tie) Argyle 405, Brodhead 405; 10 (tie) Lancaster 420; Lake Mills 420; 12, Dodgeville 450. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
