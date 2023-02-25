LAKE MILLS -- Bella Pitta spent most of the first half saddled with two fouls. She then dominated the second half from start to finish as the L-Cats advanced in the playoffs.
Pitta, a 6-foot-3 senior center for the top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team, scored 19 of her game-high 23 points after half as the L-Cats upended ninth-seeded Ripon 57-39 in a Division 3 regional semifinal at LMHS on Friday.
The game was deadlocked at 18 at halftime after the Tigers led by as many as five in the first half.
Lake Mills, which has won 14 consecutive, never trailed after half as Pitta scored the first three baskets of the second period. Junior wing Taylor Wollin, who scored 11 of her 13 after half, hit a 3 to make it 29-22. Pitta connected from beyond the arc, extending the lead to 34-24 with 12 minutes, 20 seconds left.
Wollin hit another 3 at the eight-minute mark to give the L-Cats (23-2) a 12-point edge. Second-ranked Lake Mills hit 10 of its 14 free throws in the second half, holding the Tigers (11-15) to four points in the final five minutes to pull away.
"Ripon had athletes across the board and they came to play," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "We were fortunate that our bench came to play too. Ryleigh Kulow played outstanding defense against Alli Bumby, who is one of the best rebounders in the state. We kept it even in the first half and luckily pulled away a little in the second."
Junior guard Emily Wollin scored 10 and junior guard Sydney Burling added seven for Lake Mills, which hosts fourth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in tonight's regional final at 7 p.m. The L-Cats won both regular season meetings, including 39-36 in overtime on Feb. 2.
