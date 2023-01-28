LAKE MILLS — Emily Wollin and Bella Pitta each scored 16 points to lead Lake Mills to a 56-31 Capitol North girls basketball victory over Luther Prep on Friday.
Wollin scored 12 of her points in the second half to help Lake Mills (16-2, 5-0 in conference) pull away after the first half ended in a 22-22 deadlock.
Luther Prep (2-11, 1-4) started the second half with four turnovers, which led to eight quick points for Lake Mills. The turnovers continued to be a problem (28 for the game) as the L-Cats opened the game up to win by 25.
"We got outplayed a little in the first half and did a few uncharacteristic things," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said.
"Luther Prep handled our pressure well, we were gambling a little bit and they took advantage of it. Luther Prep has some young guards who are going to get better in time. We didn't shoot it particularly well but did find a way to score inside eventually.
"Our kids take pride in their defense. The press kind of wears on teams physically and mentally. We came out and got a couple steals and layups right away in the second half. That got us right where we wanted to be in the second half. Our kids enjoy playing defense. It's fun to watch and coach.
"Tonight was an effort-based win. All our kids chipped in and stayed the course. We had good leadership at halftime staying positive. I was proud of them for getting it done."
The Phoenix were led by Audrey deBoer with eight points and three rebounds. Nora Wendorff and Emma Neyhart (seven steals) both added seven points. Anna Kieselhorst added three points and five steals.
Luther Prep travels to face St. Francis today. Lake Mills hosts Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.