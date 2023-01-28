L-Cats defeat Phoenix

LAKE MILLS — Emily Wollin and Bella Pitta each scored 16 points to lead Lake Mills to a 56-31 Capitol North girls basketball victory over Luther Prep on Friday.

Wollin scored 12 of her points in the second half to help Lake Mills (16-2, 5-0 in conference) pull away after the first half ended in a 22-22 deadlock.

