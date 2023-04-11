NEW GLARUS -- Lake Mills' seventh-inning rally came up short in a 6-4 loss to host New Glarus at Veteran's Memorial Park on Monday.
After the Glarner Knights added three runs in the sixth to lead 6-1, the L-Cats (2-2) loaded the bases with no down in the seventh. Payton Klettke and Ty Schaefer delivered back-to-back run-scoring singles to make it 6-4. After a walk to Derek Bruce and a single by Brody Henderson loaded the bases, Wyatt Werner grounded out to second to end it.
Schaefer was 3-for-4 and Henderson and Klettke added two hits apiece.
NEW GLARUS 6, LAKE MILLS 4
Lake Mills 001 000 3 -- 4 10 1
New Glarus 111 003 x -- 6 6 2
Leading hitters -- LM: Schaefer 3x4, Henderson 2x4 (2B), Klettke 2x2; NG: A. Mihlbauer 2x4, Dreyfus (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LM: Werner L; 1.1-1-2-2-1-5, Klettke 4.2-5-4-3-6-2; NG: Alt W; 3-4-1-1-2-1, Roth 3-3-2-2-2-1, L. Mihlbauer 1-3-1-1-0-2.
SATURDAY'S RESULT
OCONOMOWOC -- Lake Mills dropped a nonconference game to Mount Horeb 15-8 at DockHounds Stadium on Saturday.
The Vikings pushed across nine runs in the fifth and never looked back, tallying six hits in the frame to go up 10-3. Josh Kuntz's bases-clearing three-run triple capped the rally.
Wyatt Werner's RBI single in the third upped Lake Mills' lead to 3-0. The L-Cats got within 10-5 on a two-run double in the fifth by Ty Schaefer, but quickly saw the Vikings score four times in the sixth to lead 14-5.
Alex Parys was 3-for-4 for the L-Cats.
Lake Mills starter Eddy Eveland allowed five earned on five hits with eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings and took the loss.
MOUNT HOREB 15, LAKE MILLS 8
Mount Horeb 000 194 1 -- 15 11 0
Lake Mills 201 023 0 -- 8 12 5
Leading hitters -- MH: Dahm 2x5, Buechnetz 2x4 (3B), Stoennetz 2x5 (2B), Kuntz 2x4 (3B), Larson (2B); LM: Werner 2x3, Schaefer 2x4 (2B), Parys 3x4, Bruce (2B)
