NEW GLARUS -- Lake Mills' seventh-inning rally came up short in a 6-4 loss to host New Glarus at Veteran's Memorial Park on Monday.

After the Glarner Knights added three runs in the sixth to lead 6-1, the L-Cats (2-2) loaded the bases with no down in the seventh. Payton Klettke and Ty Schaefer delivered back-to-back run-scoring singles to make it 6-4. After a walk to Derek Bruce and a single by Brody Henderson loaded the bases, Wyatt Werner grounded out to second to end it.

