LAKE MILLS — On paper, the L-Cats were underdogs.
They surely did not play like it though.
Freshman guard Brady Benish nailed five 3-pointers en route to 17 points and Lake Mills’ boys basketball team beat visiting Lakeside Lutheran 60-49 in a Capitol North game on Thursday, dropping the ninth-ranked Warriors from the ranks of the unbeaten.
“Proud of them for sticking together and continuing to fight after some disappointing outcomes recently,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said of his postgame message to the team, which saw second-half leads slip away on Tuesday versus Edgerton and Saturday versus Edgewood.
“Some teams let setbacks affect their confidence. Our team never let that happen. Proud of our guys for getting it done tonight.”
The L-Cats, who have now won back-to-back Crosstown matchups, grabbed the lead with an 8-0 run around the midway point of the first half and never gave it back.
“We rebounded so well,” Hicklin said. “With their size, we were worried they could beat us up on the glass. Matthew Stenbroten (who scored 14 points) was huge for us cleaning up everything and keeping their big guy Anders Liermann away from the offensive boards. That was key in addition to playing good help defense for each other.”
Benish made a 3 to get the spurt going before a jumper and 3 by sophomore guard AJ Bender, who added 14 points, made it 16-8.
Senior guard Liam Carrigan’s 3-pointer at the 3-minute mark made it a 12-point affair before Benish had an opportunity four a 4-point play less than a minute later. Benish, who scored 11 after halftime, missed the free throw but the L-Cats (7-6, 2-0 in conference) still took a 30-21 lead to the break.
Bender hit a tough jumper with Lakeside senior guard Levi Birkholz in tight coverage to open the second half.
Birkholz, who scored 13 of his 17 points after halftime, countered with a transition dunk and 3.
Then, the Warriors went cold, only converting one more field goal until the eight-minute mark. By then, their deficit was nearing 20 points.
The L-Cats used a 13-1 push to ignite their home faithful and lead 48-29 on a shot down low by Bender. Benish made three 3s during that stretch on Lake Mills’ pinpoint ball movement.
“We were doing a good job setting up screens,” Hicklin said. “We also were taking care of the ball and getting a shot every trip plus getting the ball to shooters when they were open. They weren’t giving Brady much space. The few looks he got, he stuck. We took really good shots.”
Lakeside (9-1, 1-1) also got 19 points from senior forward Trey Lauber.
The L-Cats know how important securing wins on their home floor is in their pursuit of a conference title.
“It puts us in a spot where we’re giving ourselves a chance in the conference,” Hicklin said. “There’s a long way to go. You have to protect your home court if you want to raise a trophy at the end of the year. There’s a lot of work left to do.”
The Warriors were outrebounded 32-17 and only grabbed two offensive rebounds. Lakeside finished 4 of 18 from 3.
“We were so erratic on offense and had a difficult time finding rhythm and flow,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “Part of the credit goes to Lake Mills in defending us. They had a plan to keep Levi from getting to the rim. I told our guys in the locker room that this is disappointing, but I thought our guys played hard. Even in the last two minutes, we were fighting and clawing.
“Lake Mills put Bender on Birkholz. Everything off the ball was geared to keep Levi from penetrating and not be able to create off the dribble either for himself or his teammates. We didn’t move it enough to move it from where their defense was strong. Without our offensive ability to answer their makes, that created trouble for us tonight. This is the first time we’ve been outrebounded this season.”
On Tuesday, Lakeside plays at Lodi and Lake Mills travels to face Poynette in a matchup of 2-0 teams in league play.
LAKE MILLS 60, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 49
Lakeside 21 28 — 49
Lake Mills 30 30 — 60
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) — Lauber 7 4-4 19, Miller 1 0-0 2, Schuetz 1 0-0 3, Birkholz 8 0-0 17, Reinke 1 0-0 2, Mlsna 1 0-0 3, Liermann 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 5-6 49.
Lake Mills — Horkan 3 0-0 7, Stenbroten 6 2-2 14, Bender 6 0-1 14, Carrigan 2 0-0 5, Schaefer 0 1-2 1, Henderson 1 0-0 2, Benish 5 2-3 17. Totals 23 5-8 60.
3-point goals — LL (Lauber 1, Schuetz 1, Birkholz 1, Mlsna 1) 4; LM (Bender 2, Horkan 1, Carrigan 1, Benish 5) 9.
Total fouls — LL 12, LM 7.
