Lake Mills boys third at Deerfield Invitational Kevin Wilson Apr 24, 2023 DEERFIELD -- Lake Mills' boys track and field team won three events, adding four second place finishes, en route to placing third at Friday's Deerfield Invitational.Junior Nathan Brzowski won the 110-meter high hurdles in 18.04 seconds.Sophomore Tommy Cassady won the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 6 inches and finished second in the discus (110-6).The 3,200 relay of sophomores Saul Lopez, Max Kressner and Clovis Cormier-Tardiff and senior Levi Kopp won in 9:49.The 400 relay team placed second in 47.51, the 800 relay got second in 1:39 and the 1,600 relay took second in 3:51.Sophomore Braxton Walter was third in the 1,600 in 5:15.86 and senior Landon Dierkes finished fourth (5:15.94).In girls competition, the L-Cats' Savannah Overhouse, a sophomore, finished third in the 1,600 in 6:35 and took fourth in the 800 (2:59). Sophomore Nina Sehmer was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 58.17.Team scores - girls: Belleville 189, Deerfield 122, Abundant Life Christian 109, Cambridge 88, Palmyra-Eagle 63, Marshall 37, Lake Mills 29.Team scores - boys: Belleville 170.33, Deerfield 127, Lake Mills 94.33, Abundant Life Christian 84, Marshall 75.33, Palmyra-Eagle 58, Kenosha Christian Life 37, Cambridge 35.
