DEERFIELD -- Lake Mills' boys 400-meter relay team and Johnson Creek's girls 400 relay team each placed first to lead area finishers at Friday's Deerfield Classic.
Lake Mills' team of seniors Trysten Thiede, Ben Buchholtz, JP Rguig and junior Matthew Stenbroten finished in 44.47 seconds, edging out second-place Columbus by 1.3 seconds.
The Bluejays girls beat Sugar River by 13 one-hundredths of a second in a time of 52.41.
The L-Cat boys added three more top-five finishes. Sophomore Tommy Cassady was third in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 1 inch, sophomore Mason Fuglestad was third in the long jump (18-11) and Rguig finished fifth in the 100 in 11.58.
Junior Nathan Brzowski was sixth in the 110 hurdles in 17.69, sophomore Max Kressner was seventh in the 3,200 in 11:18 and Cassady was eighth in the discus (112-9).
For Lake Mills' girls, senior Kenzie Nielsen was sixth in the 100 in 13.39 and junior Sydney Burling was eighth in the 400 in 1:08.
Johnson Creek's girls had three second-place finishes in addition to its win in the 400 relay, a new school record set by Brooklyn Patterson, Dominique Patterson, Alyssa Hucke and Brittany Rue in 54.41. The same crew made up the 800 relay team, which took second in 1:51.
"I was very impressed with the girls," Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "This is the first time they were able to run together this season. We have to make a couple small adjustments on the hand-offs. They also ran pretty solid times, considering they placed at the top out of the slower heats."
Senior Kylie Hehr was second in the discus (111-02) and senior Brooklyn Patterson was second in the pole vault (8-6).
Sophomore Dominique Patterson was fourth in the triple jump (32-5 1/2).
For Johnson Creek's boys, junior Tyler Skogman was seventh in the pole vault (10-6).
Team scores - girls: Columbus 115, Deerfield 104.5, Sugar River 83, Darlington 68, Johnson Creek 39, Omro 37.5, Pardeeville 31, Shiocton 30.5, Abundant Life Christian 27, Wisconsin Heights 25, Pecatonica/Argyle 22, Cambridge 21.5, Madison Country Day 20, Oshkosh Valley Christian 18, Rio 16, Albany 12, Marshall 7, Lake Mills 6.
Team scores - boys: Sugar River 120.5, Omro 112, Columbus 93, Albany 52, Deerfield 45, Pardeeville 45, Lake Mills 36, Marshall 36, Shiocton 30, Darlington 28, Abundant Life Christian 22.5, Pecatonica/Argyle 20, Wisconsin Heights 18, Cambridge 13, Faith Christian 11, Madison Country Day 8, Rio 5, Oshkosh Valley Christian 5, Johnson Creek 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.