Kylie Hehr

Johnson Creek senior Kylie Hehr took second in the girls discus at the Deerfield Classic on Friday.

 Calahan Steed

DEERFIELD -- Lake Mills' boys 400-meter relay team and Johnson Creek's girls 400 relay team each placed first to lead area finishers at Friday's Deerfield Classic.

Lake Mills' team of seniors Trysten Thiede, Ben Buchholtz, JP Rguig and junior Matthew Stenbroten finished in 44.47 seconds, edging out second-place Columbus by 1.3 seconds.

