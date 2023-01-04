Bender leads L-Cats past Pirates

WATERLOO -- AJ Bender led all scorers with 21 points, Liam Carrigan chipped in 14 and Lake Mills beat host Waterloo 61-44 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday.

The L-Cats (5-4), who led 29-22 at halftime, made 10 3s. Ryan Horkan scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc.

