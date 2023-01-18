L-Cats get past Pumas

POYNETTE -- Brady Benish led four players in double-figures with 18 points and Lake Mills' boys basketball team beat host 75-66 Poynette to take over sole possession of first place in the Capitol North on Tuesday.

"We had a lot of foul trouble in the first half," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "AJ Bender got three fouls and Matt Stenbroten picked up two. We had to have other guys step up and score for us. This was a good team win with a lot of balance. Everyone excelled in their role tonight."

