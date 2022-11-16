Bella Pitta

Lake Mills senior Bella Pitta (middle) signs her National Letter of Intent to play women’s basketball at NCAA Division 1 Lipscomb University at Lake Mills High School recently. Pictured at left is Lake Mills girls basketball assistant coach Bobby Rose and at right is Bella’s mom, Christina Pitta.

 Contributed

Bella Pitta is no stranger to early wake up calls, long hours and hard work.

For Pitta, a senior at Lake Mills High School, a relentless dedication to her craft on the hardwood has led to a Division 1 scholarship.

