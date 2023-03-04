HARTLAND — Luther Prep left without the victory, but the Phoenix certainly left Lake Country Lutheran’s gym with some validation.
Less than a month after losing to the Lightning by 16 at LPS, the fifth-seeded Phoenix had fourth-seeded Lake Country Lutheran down by six points with just under four minutes left in regulation.
The Lightning responded with a game-ending 14-0 run to win 74-66 in a WIAA Division 3 regional boys basketball semifinal on Friday.
Luther Prep (10-15) trailed 38-35 at halftime, and just like in the first meeting, the Phoenix missed several short-range scoring chances in the early going.
But they didn’t fold.
Junior guard Ben Vasold scored 19 of game-high 28 points in the first half, then paired his nine second half points with some inspired scoring by his teammates.
Senior forward Jude Pederson scored eight of his 11 points after the break. Sophomore guard Sam Splinter scored all six of his points in the second half on a pair of 3-pointers. Senior guard Jude Lawrenz also scored 11, and he and Pederson each led the Phoenix on the boards with seven rebounds each. Perderson also had four assists.
Senior guard Jonah Mittelstadt’s 3 from the left elbow gave the Phoenix a 62-60 lead with 5:29 remaining. Pederson followed with a jumper and Lawrenz split two defenders in the lane and finished to put Luther Prep ahead 66-60 with 3:52 remaining.
Lake Country Lutheran answered on its next possession with a long jumper from senior guard Parker Marriott to make it a four-point game, but the Phoenix successfully burned 90 seconds off the clock before Vasold got an open look from the corner and took it.
Had it dropped, it might have been the clincher. Instead, Marriott drilled a quick 3 from the left wing in transition to make it 66-65 with two minutes remaining.
Ten seconds later, the Phoenix committed an unforced turnover and that set up a three-point play by senior forward Alex Low.
Vasold committed his fifth foul on the play with 1:27 remaining, and Luther Prep missed its next four shots. The Lightning grabbed every defensive board and made 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch to clinch the win and earn a road date to face top-seeded Columbus for the regional championship tonight.
Luther Prep got torched by junior forward Sam Hans to the tune of 31 points in the first meeting. The Phoenix held him to 17 in the rematch, but sophomore guard Jack Poellet stepped in with 21 while junior guard Carter Leibham added 13 and Marriott chipped in 11 including two timely shots in crunch time.
"The boys executed the game plan really well,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. "In the first half, we gave them a few too many transition baskets, but we took that away in the second half. We controlled the paint better. We were able to take away their middle, where they try to run their offense through. I thought we did a real nice job taking that away the whole game through.
“We had guys that stepped up. Jude and Jude, the two seniors, they play their hearts out every single game and they did for us this season. They are just guys I want on my team every single year, guys like that. This is the hardest one, the one that you end on. I am just so proud of them. They never gave up. They played for each other. They were excited for each other. As a coach, that’s a lot of fun to coach a group like this.”
Despite coming up short, the Phoenix showed what they are capable of despite their won-loss record.
"We came with a lot of energy,” Ben Vasold said. “That was kind of the main focus. We figured out how to guard Sam Hans. He’s a very good player. (We did a great job) attacking and getting boards. We fought hard on the rebounds tonight. It was kind of tough this year. We go 6-foot, 5-10, 6-3, 6-1. I don’t think there’s another five guys that have as much heart as we do. It’s a lot of fun when you’ve got that.
Vasold was one of the few returning players with significant varsity experience entering the season. He quickly emerged as the floor leader and the team rallied around him.
"We came in with five seniors gone from last year, looking to rebuild and the first thing we do is create a team atmosphere,” Ben Vasold said. "That’s a big thing, I think. Building a team atmosphere is big. Then you get the basketball players going and it's fun. We fought hard."
LAKE COUNTRY 74, LUTHER PREP 66
Luther Prep 35 31 — 66
Lake Country 38 36 — 74
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp) — Fix 2 2-2 7, Vasold 10 4-4 28, Pederson 5 1-2 11, Lawrenz 3 5-5 11, Mittelstadt 1 0-0 3, Splinter 2 0-0 6 Totals 23 12-13 66
Lake Country Lutheran (fg ft-fta tp) — Poellet 9 2-4 21, Leibholm 4 5-5 13, Hans 4 7-9 17, Low 2 1-1 5, Marriott 4 1-2 11, Skrzypchak 3 1-1 7 Totals 26 17-22 74
Three-point goals — LP (Fix, Vasold 4, Mittelstadt, Splinter 2), LCL (Poellet, Hans 2, Marriott 2)
Total fouls — LP 18, LCL 14
Fouled out — LP (Vasold)
