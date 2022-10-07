FOX LAKE—The Lake Mills boys took first place while the girls finished second at the Fox Lake Golf Club Cross Country Invitational hosted by Randolph-Cambria-Friesland on Thursday.

Junior James Hafenstein placed sixth in 18 minutes, 42 seconds to lead the L-Cat boys. Sophomores Braxton Walter (eighth, 18:54), and Max Kressner (tenth, 19:07), freshman Jack Vogel (14th, 19:28) and sophomore Saul Lopez (16th, 19:32) also scored for Lake Mills.

