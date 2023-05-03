Luther Prep’s Parker Winghart mirrors the safe call by the base umpire after a pickoff attempt by Lake Mills during a Capitol North baseball game on Tuesday at LPS. Winghart had three hits including a solo home run in a losing cause as the Phoenix lost 14-8.
Derek Bruce hit a grand slam and pitcher Caden Belling hit a solo homer for Lake Mills in a 14-8 Capitol North baseball victory over Luther Prep on Tuesday at LPS.
Lake Mills (9-7, 5-0 in conference) had 12 hits and took advantage of six walks and three errors to win a slugfest over Luther Prep (3-10, 1-4).
Belling kicked off the fireworks with a solo homer to left in the top of the first. Brody Henderson kept the rally going with a two-out double to center and scored on Ty Schaefer’s RBI single to center to make it 2-0.
Henderson doubled twice on the day while Schaefer finished with two hits and two RBIs. Blaise Bueschel led the L-Cats with three hits.
Luther Prep also had an excellent day the plate with 11 hits. Parker Winghart had three hits including a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth. Brian Baumann went 4-for-4 including a two-run homer in the seventh.
The Phoenix rallied for four runs in the bottom of the first and led 5-3 after three innings. Bruce hit his grand slam to center in the fourth and the L-Cats never trailed again.
Belling worked five innings to earn the decision. John Westendorf took the loss for the Phoenix in middle relief.
“Our game today was another one where we didn’t have a complete game,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “Our bats were good, we made some great plays in the field but some pitching mistakes and a few miscues in the field gave Lake Mills too many opportunities. And they don’t miss out on opportunities.
“The wind was blowing out and both teams took advantage of that each hitting two home runs.
“Defensively, sophomore Noah Bauer made a number of very good plays in right field. He ended the top of the third by throwing out Buechel at second trying to stretch a single into a double. Then he threw a laser from center field to home to gun down the runner trying to score on Cooper Murphy’s base hit to end the 7th.
“Junior DH Brian Baumann was 4-for-4 with his first home run. He hit the ball very well tonight. Senior Parker Winghart also had a home run to straight away center, along with two singles. It was a monster shot that did not need any wind to help it get over the fence.
“Sophomore Michael Krebs threw the last two innings for us and did a good job. Unfortunately for him we had a mental lapse and two errors or he would have gotten through those innings unscathed.”
These two teams play again on Thursday in Lake Mills.
