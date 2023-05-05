LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills won eight events at its home Capitol quadrangular in track and field on Tuesday.
In boys competition, senior J.P. Rguig won the 100-meter dash in 11.53 seconds.
Junior Nathan Brzowski won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.65 and took third in the 300 hurdles (48.57).
Lake Mills’ 400 relay team won in 45.20 and its 3,200 relay won in 9:29.
Senior Landon Dierkes took second in the 800 in 2:19 and junior Jack Phillips was third (2:26).
Sophomore Mason Fuglestad was second in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 7 inches.
Sophomore Thomas Cassady was second in the shot put (43-5).
Freshman Max Springer finished third in the 400 in 57.49, sophomore Saul Lopez was third in the 1,600 in 5:26, sophomore Max Kressner was third in the 3,200 in 11:22 and freshman Ethan Gliniecki was third in the high jump (5-4).
On the girls side, senior Ali Dean won the triple jump (32-3), took second in the long jump (14-7 3/4) and was third in the 100 hurdles in 17.88.
Junior Ava Vesperman won the 400 in 1:13.
Sophomore Savannah Overhouse won the 3,200 in 15:01 and was third in the 1,600 in 6:33.
The 1,600 relay team won in 4:51 and the 800 relay took second in 2:01.
Senior Kenzie Nielsen was third in the 100 in 13.33 and sophomore Nina Sehmer finished third in the 300 hurdles in 58.13.
