LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls tennis team beat visiting Mayville 5-2 on Senior Day Tuesday.

Ava Schmidt, the L-Cats’ top No. 2 singles player, earned a 6-3, 6-2 win while Josie Purisch (No. 4 flight) rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 10-5 win.

  
