LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills boys soccer team scored three unanswered goals in the second half to beat visiting Columbus 3-2 in a Capitol Conference game on Parents Night Tuesday.
The L-Cats (4-6-5, 1-2-2 in conference) cut their deficit to 2-1 in the 59th minute on a goal by freshman Daniel Almeida, which senior Miguel Ortega assisted on. Four minutes later, Almeida, unassisted, capped his brace with the game-tying score. At the 70:30 mark, junior Wyatt Werner netted the go-ahead goal.
Columbus led 2-0 in the 56th after the second of Tony Genco's goals.
Lake Mills reserve keeper Beau Schroeder made four saves.
"What an amazing comeback," Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. "To be able to stay composed and play Lake Mills soccer after being down two goals is every coach's dream. I am so extremely proud of these boys.
"Daniel played the way we all know he can. With speed, skill and tenacity, he was able to put two goals in back to back. Wyatt took a chance with his left foot and put one in from 20 yards out for the winning goal. Our backup keeper Beau played beautifully. The two goals they put in were great goals by Tony. Great player. Now it’s time to rest up."
LAKE MILLS 3, COLUMBUS 2
Columbus 1 1 -- 2
Lake Mills 0 3 -- 3
First half: C -- Genco (Nunez), 19:33.
Second half: C -- Genco, 55:30; LM -- Almeida (Ortega), 58:10; Almeida, 62:10; Werner, 70:30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.