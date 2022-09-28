LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills boys soccer team scored three unanswered goals in the second half to beat visiting Columbus 3-2 in a Capitol Conference game on Parents Night Tuesday.

The L-Cats (4-6-5, 1-2-2 in conference) cut their deficit to 2-1 in the 59th minute on a goal by freshman Daniel Almeida, which senior Miguel Ortega assisted on. Four minutes later, Almeida, unassisted, capped his brace with the game-tying score. At the 70:30 mark, junior Wyatt Werner netted the go-ahead goal.

