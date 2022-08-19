EDGERTON -- The Lake Mills girls tennis team won all three of its matches at the Edgerton quadrangular on Thursday.
The L-Cats knocked off Monroe 5-2 before earning 4-3 victories over both Edgerton and Kenosha St. Joe's Catholic Academy.
Lake Mills No. 1 singles player Claudia Curtis went 3-0. Erin Williams (No. 2 singles) went 2-1. Kate Gero and Mollie Cooper (No. 2 doubles) also won twice. Sophia Guerrero and Kristina Thomas (No. 3 doubles) went 3-0, which included rallying for a 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 win versus Edgerton's Juliet Aleson and Julia Doll.
Versus the Crimson Tide, the L-Cats won three of the four singles matches. Against Kenosha St. Joe's, Lake Mills swept the doubles flights.
"All of the girls played very hard against some great competition," Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. "Claudia Curtis played a great match against Kenosha St. Joseph's. Rizzo was a great player, but Claudia stayed consistent with her shots and played some of the best tennis I have seen her play.
"Erin Williams played three really great matches. She has a great work ethic that is hard to beat."
LAKE MILLS 5, MONROE 2
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Haumer, 6-0, 6-0; Williams, LM, def. Leuzinger, 0-6, 6-2, 12-10; Kundert, M, def. Schmidt 5-7, 6-4, 10-7; Egelseer, LM, def. Beckman 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Conway/Wunshel, M, def. Ninneman/Klawitter 6-1, 6-1; Cooper/Gero, LM, def. Johnson/Versnik 3-6, 6-4, 10-5; Guerrero/Thomas, LM, def. Stites/Waski 7-5, 6-2.
LAKE MILLS 4, EDGERTON 3
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Skinner 6-0, 6-0; Williams, LM, def. Laskowski, 6-3, 6-0; Schmidt, LM, def. Aleson 5-7, 7-5, 10-4; Jakubiak, E, def. Czerniak 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Ulset/Fox, E, def. Klawitter/Ninneman 6-3, 6-2; Lein/Edgington, E, def. Cooper/Gero 6-4, 7-5; Guerrero/Thomas, LM, def. Aleson/Doll 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.
LAKE MILLS 4, KENOSHA ST. JOE'S CATHOLIC 3
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Rizzo 6-3, 6-1; Palmieri, KSJ, def. Williams 6-1, 6-4; Mayert, KSJ, def. Schmidt 6-1, 6-2; Vuckovich, KSJ, def. Czerniak 3-6, 6-3, 6-10.
Doubles: Klawitter/Ninneman, LM, def. J. Jucius/Boyd 6-1, 6-1; Cooper/Gero, LM, def. H. Jucius/Bernhardt 6-1, 6-0; Guerrero/Thomas won by forfeit.
