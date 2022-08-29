WAUPUN -- The Lake Mills boys soccer team went 2-1 at a tournament hosted by Central Wisconsin Christian this weekend.

The L-Cats (2-1-1) opened the tournament by routing Kenosha Christian Life 7-0. Freshman Daniel Almeida scored twice while sophomore Oscar Arana, seniors John Bade, Logan Patrick and Miguel Ortega and junior Wyatt Werner added one goal apiece.

