WALWORTH — Caden Belling threw three touchdowns and Ben Buchholtz ran for a pair of scores as the Lake Mills football team steamrolled host Big Foot 49-10 in a Capitol Conference game on Friday.
The L-Cats (3-2, 1-2 Capitol) led 35-3 at halftime and forced four turnovers, including intercepting Chiefs starter Donald Hearn three times.
Belling, a senior, went 12-for-17 for 139 yards while Buchholtz, also a senior, ran it 13 times for 150 yards. Junior tailback Cooper Murphy added 10 totes for 77 yards and a score.
Buchholtz scored on a 53-yard scamper less than two minutes into the game and senior defensive back JP Rguig returned a fumble later in the first quarter. Rguig caught the 2-point conversion to make it 15-0.
Senior wideout Liam Carrigan (12 yards) and Rguig (27 yards) caught touchdowns sandwiched around a Buchholtz 41-yard TD as Lake Mills, which finished with 411 yards of total offense including 30 carries for 272 yards, blew the game open in the second quarter.
Senior wideout Trysten Thiede caught a 26-yard TD in the third and Murphy found paydirt from 11 yards out in the fourth for Lake Mills, which hosts winless New Glarus/Monticello for Homecoming this Friday.
The Chiefs (1-4, 0-3) had 120 yards of total offense. Senior tailback Jax Hertel ran it 19 times for 105 yards and a late score, also losing a fumble.
LAKE MILLS 49, BIG FOOT 10
Lake Mills 15 20 7 7 — 49
Big Foot 0 3 0 7 — 10
First quarter
LM — Buchholtz 53 run (Levake kick)
LM — Rguig fumble recovery (Rguig pass from Belling)
