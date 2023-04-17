LAKE MILLS -- The L-Cats and standout goalie Ryleigh Kulow have yet to surrender a goal while the team's offense continues to pick up steam.
Lake Mills' girls soccer team pushed its record to 6-0-0 with an 8-0 victory over Jefferson and 5-0 win versus Waupun in its home quadrangular on Saturday.
Against the Eagles, Ava Schmidt (fifth and 29th minutes) and Addie Ninneman (34th and 35th minutes) scored first-half braces. Kaci Everson's successful penalty kick in the 47th and goal on an assist by Mollie Cooper in the 55th made it 6-0. Ninneman scored unassisted in the 56th for a hat trick and Cooper netted a 75th minute goal.
Cooper got Lake Mills on the board in the 33rd versus Waupun. The floodgates opened for the L-Cats after halftime as the team poured it on with four goals in a 12-minute stretch.
Leyla Chavez (46th), Nev Ninneman (48th), Addie Ninneman (56th) and Cooper (58th) each connected.
Kulow stopped all four shots she faced.
"Saturday was a really fun-filled day with some great soccer," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "In the first game, we found our groove early, kind of picking up where we left off against Fort the other night. Combination play was there, we were piercing a lot of our finishes, and our defense kept Jefferson out of the box for much of the game.
"We had a bit of a rocky start against Waupun in our second game. We were a little flat and looked tired. When the game went into the stoppage at the 31-minute mark due to storms, it was 0-0 and it gave us a chance to reestablish what we needed to do.
"We came out firing and testing their backline and keeper the rest of the game. I'm really proud of this group, and I'm so happy for them that their hard work all year long is paying off early in the season. We look forward to the week ahead."
First game
LAKE MILLS 8, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 0 0 -- 0
Lake Mills 4 4 -- 8
First half -- LM: Schmidt (Guerrero), 4:58; Schmidt, 28:36; A. Ninneman (N. Ninneman), 33:43; A. Ninneman, 34:35.
Second half -- LM: Everson (PK), 46:49; Everson (Cooper), 54:17; A. Ninneman, 55:46; Cooper (E. Kulow), 74:04.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.