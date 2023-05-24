LAKE MILLS -- Ava Schmidt netted two goals, Kaci Everson scored on her Senior Night and Lake Mills' girls soccer team beat Columbus 5-0 in Capitol Conference play at L-Cat Stadium on Tuesday.
Schmidt, a junior, scored the game's first and last goals, connecting in the 24th and 69th minutes.
Sophomore Addie Ninneman's goal in the 30th minute followed by Everson's penalty kick in the 40th minute made it 3-0. Junior Sophia Guerrero added a score in the 52nd minute.
Senior goalie Ryleigh Kulow made six saves for the L-Cats (14-3-0, 5-2-0 in conference), who have won four consecutive games and finished third in the league standings.
"What a great team performance on Senior Night," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "We are really starting to click on all facets of the game, and it's great to be peaking as we near the postseason.
"For Ry and our defense to finish our Capitol Conference season with a 5-0 shutout, I think is very symbolic of the hard work they have put in paying off. Our leaders set such great examples of what it takes to get to the elite level, and you only hope as a coach that your underclassmen honor the senior leaders by following their lead in the future.
"A special shoutout to senior manager John Bade for one of the best national anthems I've ever heard, and our senior families for showering our seniors with love. It was a very memorable night."
LAKE MILLS 5, COLUMBUS 0
Columbus 0 0 -- 0
Lake Mills 3 2 -- 5
First half -- LM: Schmidt (Chavez), 23:20; A. Ninneman (Cooper), 29:47; Everson (PK), 39:28.
Second half -- LM: Guerrero, 51:45; Schmidt (Klubertanz), 68:01.
