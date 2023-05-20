KML jumps out early, holds on to beat Hustisford/Dodgeland Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 20, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALES - Kettle Moraine Lutheran jumped out to a huge early lead and held on for a 15-7 win over Hustisford/Dodgeland's baseball team on Friday.The Chargers scored 11 runs in the first inning to erase a 2-0 deficit.Owen Cotter had three hits for Hustisford/Dodgeland (8-12), which hosts Princeton/Green Lake on Monday.KML 15, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 7Husty/Dodge 200 050 0 - 7 10 1KM Lutheran (11)01 021 X - 15 16 3Leading hitters - HD (Grudzinski 2x4, Cotter 3x3, Wolter 2x4), KML (Koepke 2x5, Bridgham 2B, Hagenow 2x2, 2B, Abitz 2B, Ben Stern 2x3, 2B, Rennicke 2B (2), Mallow 2x4)Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - HD (Ottery L 2.2-13-12-12-0-1, Davis 3.1-3-2-0-3-3), KML (Ehlke W 4.2-9-7-3-7-0, Haines 2.1-1-0-0-1-1) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
