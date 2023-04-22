EDGERTON -- The Eagles had been in search of a clutch hit all week.
Junior Aidan Kammer delivered in the biggest way on Friday.
Kammer, hitting in the No. 3 spot instead at leadoff, launched a 3-run home run to right field in the eighth inning to spearhead a 4-1 victory for Jefferson's baseball team over host Edgerton on Friday.
With one away, Tyler Altermatt singled on a ground ball to short and Drew Peterson followed by drawing a five-pitch walk. Tyler Butina grounded out to first base to put both runners in scoring position. Kammer sent the first pitch he faced from Crimson Tide reliever Ethan Stengel out of the park.
A pesky Edgerton group, which lost 10-1 at Fischer Field on April 14, did not go quietly in the home half of the eighth. Olin Zellmer led things off with a single to left. Stengel greeted Jefferson reliever Bentley Wagner with a single up the middle and Carson Dupuis then walked to load the bases with one away.
Edgerton got within 4-2 when Jack Fox scored on a passed ball and made it a one-run affair as Tyler LaShum drove in a run on a ground out. With the tying run on second, Wagner got Marcus Richards to fly out to first base to end it.
Butina started for the Eagles (8-2 overall and in conference) and worked 7 1/3 strong innings to earn the decision. He allowed two earned on five hits, striking out five with two walks.
Dupuis, who like Butina reached the 100-pitch limit, struck out 14, including the side twice, in 7 1/3 innings. He allowed one earned on one hit. Stengel was charged with three earned on two hits for the Crimson Tide (2-5, 2-5).
Neither team generated much offensively until the fourth inning, when Dupuis opened the frame with a double to right and scored on a single to center by Richards. Tyler Altermatt threw out Brady Burbach trying to swipe second to end the inning.
In the Jefferson sixth, Marcus Turley drew a lead off walk. His courtesy runner Gareth Whitstone took second on a passed ball and scored from there on a two-out double to left by Kammer, who lined a 3-1 pitch the other way.
Jefferson, which snapped a two-game slide after being swept by Turner earlier in the week, has an RVC doubleheader at home versus Big Foot on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
JEFFERSON 4, EDGERTON 3 (8)
Jefferson 000 001 03 — 4 3 0
Edgerton 000 100 02 — 3 6 2
Leading hitters—Kammer (J) 2x4 (2B, HR). 2B—Dupuis (E).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—J: Butina (W, 7.1-5-2-2-2-5), Wagner (S, 0.2-1-1-0-1-0). E: Dupuis (7.1-1-1-1-2-14), Stengel (L, 0.2-2-3-3-2-1).
