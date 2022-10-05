LAKE MILLS—Josh Krenke and Ethan Schuetz scored two goals apiece as Lakeside Lutheran’s boys soccer team beat visiting Lodi 5-1 in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday.

Krenke scored off a Tyler Gresens assist in the fifth minute. Schuetz netted a goal a minute later, assisted by Josef Rupnow. Schuetz gave the Warriors a 4-1 edge in the 50th minute, again assisted by Rupnow, and Krenke capped the scoring on a Dominic Schleef assist in the 72nd.

