Wyatt Steffanus puts a ball away at the net during a No. 2 doubles match against DeForest on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts. Steffanus and his twin brother, Simon, earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Davin Johnson’s super tiebreaker victory at No. 4 singles was the difference in Watertown’s 4-3 victory over DeForest in a Badger Conference boys tennis dual on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
“This was a great team win, and a big stepping stone for these guys,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“We are gaining experience and learning what it takes to be successful at this level. I love the spirit of this team. They support each other so well, and are doing everything they can to improve. It’s been fun to see so much growth in only a few weeks. The bottom half of the lineup carried us in this match, which really shows the depth of this team and the program as a whole.”
At No. 2 doubles, twins Simon and Wyatt Steffanus won 6-0, 6-1.
“Simon and Wyatt have become a solid team and picked up another dominant win,” Dobbins said. “Being brothers, they have incredible chemistry on the court, and I love how they think about the doubles game. They make adjustments and analyze their opponents so well.”
At No. 3 doubles, Logan Huebner and Ryan Olszewski also won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.
“Logan and Ryan have been a natural combination,” Dobbins said. “They played together last year in the JV lineup and have stepped right into their role. In this match they had great energy and were moving very well. That movement is a key for them and it allowed them to control the net.”
At No. 3 singles, James Walker won in straight sets.
“James is new to the team this year but immediately showed that he belongs in our lineup,” Dobbins said. “He hits a powerful forehand with a lot of spin, and finds ways to use his weapons. He is another kid that is very analytical on the court and is always thinking. His leadership and work ethic have been an awesome addition to the team.”
Johnson outlasted Max Hein in the pivotal match, 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.
“Davin played the match of the night, and his win got us our fourth point,” Dobbins said. “An amazing moment for him to pick up his first career varsity win. It was back and forth in the first two sets, and I’m really proud of how he focused in the tiebreak and won the big points. Davin has a solid forehand and uses his speed to cover the whole court. It was a fun match and something he can build on.”
