EDGERTON -- Ayianna Johnson swept the throwing events and Colton Krause took second in the 100-meter dash for Jefferson's track and field team at the Tider Invitational at Edgerton High School on Friday.
Johnson won the discus with a throw of 143 feet and the shot put with a mark of 41-9.
"Ayianna Johnson had a nice night throwing," Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. "She was over 40 feet again in shot and threw a consistent series in discus."
Krause ran a time of 11.52 seconds in the 100, finishing ten one-hundredths of a second behind Lodi junior Aiden Groskopf.
"Colton Krause keeps running great races in the 100," Siegert said. "He was able to run faster in the finals than the prelims two weeks in a row. He has really stepped up to the competition around him."
Senior Emma Riedl took second in the 300 hurdles in 50.77, freshman Addy Nelson was fourth in the triple jump with a personal-best mark of (31-3), junior Isabelle Hammonds tied for seventh in the high jump (4-6), senior Alex Ostopowicz took seventh in the pole vault (8-6) and senior Jocelyn Ramirez finished ninth in the 1,600 in 5:50.
"Jocelyn Ramirez was under six minutes in the mile," Siegert said. "She came into the season ready to run and her times show her hard work that she put in.
"Emma Riedl ran a two second best in the 300 hurdles and she has ran that race only three times."
The 400 relay team of freshman Olivia Weinbrenner, sophomores Annika Bilau and Mackenzie Denton and Nelson finished fifth in 55.65.
"Kiernan Kawleski had a huge two-foot personal best in the triple (26-9 1/2). She just started a few weeks ago and has been doing great things. Addy Nelson also had a nice personal best. Having Addy and Olivia Weinbrenner make finals in triple was great to see.
"Libby Krause threw a personal best in shot (28-3 1/2) to make the finals also. We have so many young athletes stepping up and doing great things."
Jefferson's boys placed ninth.
Sophomore Patrick Sande was fourth in the 400 in 56.89 and junior Lucas Frank took sixth in the long jump (18-6 3/4).
"Lucas Frank ran an outstanding leg in the boys 4x4 and made finals of the long jump," Siegert said.
Team scores - girls: Lodi 120, Monroe 117.2, Platteville 98, Mount Horeb 89.6, Whitewater 74, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 49.6, Jefferson 48.6, Edgerton 47, Racine Case 28, Poynette 26.
Team scores - boys: Monroe 109, Lodi 100, Racine Case 88.5, Platteville 87, Mount Horeb 76.5, Edgerton 71.5, Whitewater 68, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 60.5, Jefferson 24, Poynette 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.