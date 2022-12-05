Johnson Creek senior Domonic Raabe pinned Brodhead/Juda's Charlie Weiss in a 170-pound match at the Creek Classic on Saturday. Raabe placed third in his weight class and the Bluejays finished seventh overall.
JOHNSON CREEK — Connor Gerstner won his weight class at 120 pounds to lead Johnson Creek’s wrestlers to a seventh place finish at the Creek Classic on Saturday at the Berres Fieldhouse.
Gerstner pinned Wisconsin Lutheran’s Grayson Mueller in 51 seconds and Kettle Moraine’s Jacob Ottenad in 3:12 to secure his title.
Luke Hartz (132) placed second for the Bluejays. After losing his first match by fall, Hartz reeled off four wins including three pins and one decision in Sudden Victory-1.
Taylor Joseph (160) and Domonic Raabe (170) each placed third. Joseph went 4-1 with four pins while Hartz finished 4-1 with three pins and one major decision. Eulises Moreno (160) placed sixth. Cohen Schmidt (195) placed seventh. Silas Hartz (220) recorded one pin and placed ninth.
Team scores: Markesan 223.5, Wisconsin Lutheran 146, Cuba City 144, Brodhead/Juda 123, Eau Claire North 120.5, Kettle Moraine 100, Johnson Creek 87.5, Marquette 85, Cambridge 84
