OAKFIELD — Johnson Creek’s wrestlers placed second at the Oakfield Invitational on Saturday.
Luke Hartz (24-10) went 4-0 with three pins and one major decision to win the 132-pound weight class for the Bluejays, who scored 161.5 points.
Taylor Joseph (33-7) went 5-0 with five pins to place first at 152.
Domonic Raabe (26-13) went 3-1 with two pins and one decision to finish second at 160.
Gurinderpal Khasria (26-13) went 3-2 with three pins to take third at 195.
Connor Gerstner (19-17) went 1-3 with one pin to take fourth at 120.
Dodgeland’s wrestlers placed 11th.
Jaden Harris (126), Joey Statz (145), Anton Mikolanis (152) and John Zenk (195) each placed fourth. Statz, Mikolanis and Zenk each had one pin.
John Reiter placed fifth at 138 with one pin.
In the girls competition, Kloi Sweeney (114-120) and Madison Wagner (120-126) each placed fourth. Wagner recorded one pin.
Team scores: Appleton Xavier 233.5, Johnson Creek 161.5, Fort Atkinson 154, Green West co-op 151.5, Ozaukee 149, Reedsville 142.5, New Holstein 106, Sheboygan North 100.5, Fond du Lac 89.5, Living Word Lutheran 73.5, Dodgeland 71, Oakfield 71.
ORFORDVILLE — Johnson Creek finished 0-2 at the Parkview quadrangular on Thursday.
Domonic Raabe won both of his matches at 160 pounds with one pin and one decision to lead the Bluejays.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 36, JOHNSON CREEK 18
106 — Double Forfeit
113 — Double Forfeit
120 — Connor Gerstner (JC) received forfeit
126 — Double Forfeit
132 — Luke Hartz (JC) pinned Jameson Wallin (BJ) at 4:40
138 — Joe Lohmar (BJ) received forfeit
145 — Marcus McIntyre (BJ) received forfeit
152 — Double Forfeit
160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) pinned Charlie Weiss (BJ) at 4:28*
170 — Karson Miller (BJ) pinned Abigail Moreno (JC) at 1:18
182 — Double Forfeit
195 — CJ Steuly (BJ) pinned Gurinderpal Khasria (JC) at 3:02
220 — Emmitt Allen (BJ) pinned Silas Hartz (JC) at 3:02
285 — Landon King (BJ) pinned Logan Zerbe (JC) at 1:32
PARKVIEW/ALBANY 72, JOHNSON CREEK 9
106 — Slater Valley (PA) received forfeit
113 — Blake Finley (PA) received forfeit
120 — Danny Finley (PA) pinned Connor Gerstner (JC) at 1:13
126 — Connor Flippin (PA) received forfeit
132 — Ian Suer (PA) pinned Luke Hartz (JC) at 4:35
138 — Evan Suer (PA) received forfeit
145 — Nicolas Zamora (PA) received forfeit
152 — Simone Cenacchi (PA) received forfeit*
160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) dec. Jayden Anderson (PA) 6-0
170 — Sean Morales (PA) pinned Abigail Moreno (JC) at 1:05
182 — Sam Schwengels (PA) received forfeit
195 — Wyatt Egan (PA) pinned Gurinderpal Khasria (JC) at 1:56
220 — Wesley Egan (PA) pinned Silas Hartz (JC) at 1:21
285 — Logan Zerbe (JC) received forfeit
