Bluejay wrestlers sweep Falcons, Panthers

PALMYRA — Johnson Creek swept Hustisford and Palmyra-Eagle at the Palmyra-Eagle triangular on Tuesday.

Connor Gerstner (120 pounds), Domonic Raabe (170), Gurinderpal Khasria (195) and Silas Hartz (220) each finished 2-0 for the Bluejays.

