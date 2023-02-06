Johnson Creek wrestlers fourth at Trailways meet Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ORFORDVILLE - Taylor Joseph's second place finish at 152 pounds led Johnson Creek's wrestlers to a fourth place team finish at the Trailways Conference tournament on Saturday.Joseph (34-8) pinned Horicon's Ethan Johnson in 62 seconds to reach the finals, where he lost to Pardeeville's William Becker (40-4) by fall at 3:33.Domonic Raabe (29-14) went 3-2 with two pins and one decision and placed third at 160. Silas Hartz (19-20) went 4-1 with three pins and placed third at 220.Connor Gerstner (20-19) went 3-2 with one pin. Luke Hartz (26-12) went 3-2 with one pin and one decision and placed fourth. Gurinderpal Khasria (28-15) went 3-2 with two pins and placed fourth.Heavyweight Logan Zerbe went 4-1 with two pins and placed fifth.Dodgeland finished 11th. Jaden Harris had one pin and placed fourth at 126. John Reiter (138), Anton Mikolainis (152) and John Zenk (195) each placed sixth. Reiter and Zenk each had one pin.Hustisford finished 12th. Joe Beavers (34-5) went 3-2 with two pins and placed third at 145. Adalyn Raue went 4-2 with one pin and placed fifth at 113.Johnson Creek, Hustisford and Dodgeland compete at the Horicon super regional on Saturday. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the Dodgeland sectional on Saturday, Feb. 18.Team scores: Markesan 234.5, Parkview 214, Pardeeville 197, Johnson Creek 112, Horicon 106, Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph 99.5, Deerfield 78, Lourdes/Valley Christian 78, Princeton/Green Lake 55.5, Palmyra-Eagle 40.5, Dodgeland 36, Hustisford 31, Oakfield 26, Montello 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.