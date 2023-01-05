Johnson Creek wrestlers finish 1-2 at Pardeeville quadrangular Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARDEEVILLE — Taylor Joseph and Gurinderpal Khasria each won all three of their matches to lead Johnson Creek's wrestlers at the Pardeeville quadrangular on Tuesday.The Bluejays lost to Pardeeville 60-12, defeated Lourdes/Valley Christian 36-18 and lost to Horicon 42-33.Joseph recorded three pins at 152 pounds. Khasria earned two pins and received one forfeit at 195. Domomic Raabe finished 2-1 at 160, with one pin and one forfeit.PARDEEVILLE 60, JOHNSON CREEK 12106 — Double Forfeit113 — Double Forfeit*120 — Anthony Stolinas (P) received forfeit126 — Jackson Preston (P) pinned Trent Myers (JC) at 0:19132 — Kingston Galetka (P) pinned Luke Hartz (JC) at 5:08138 — Logan Young (P) received forfeit145 — Eyob Smith (P) received forfeit152 — Taylor Joseph (JC) pinned William Becker (P) at 4:00160 — Caleb Mackey (P) pinned Domonic Raabe (JC) at 1:37170 — Ashton Whitehorse (P) received forfeit182 — Howard Boyle (P) pinned Cohen Schmidt (JC) at 1:30195 — Gurinderpal Khasria (JC) received forfeit220 — Jack Maier (P) received forfeit285 — Cameron McManis (P) pinned Logan Zerbe (JC) at 1:22JOHNSON CREEK 36, LOURDES/VALLEY CHRISTIAN 18106 — Double Forfeit113 — Double Forfeit120 — Double Forfeit126 — Trent Myers (JC) received forfeit*132 — Mason Carpenter (LAVC) pinned Luke Hartz (JC) at 1:21138 — Johnny Santiago (LAVC) received forfeit145 — Double Forfeit152 — Taylor Joseph (JC) pinned Dalton Smith (LAVC) at 0:37160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) received forfeit170 — Josh Curtis (LAVC) received forfeit182 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) received forfeit195 — Gurinderpal Khasria (JC) pinned Vincent Force (LAVC) at 0:39220 — Double Forfeit285 — Logan Zerbe (JC) received forfeitHORICON 42, JOHNSON CREEK 33106 — Rylan Erz (H) received forfeit113 — Bryce Twardokus (H) received forfeit120 — Dominic Wenninger (H) received forfeit*126 — Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer (H) pinned Trent Myers (JC) at 0:24132 — Luke Hartz (JC) pinned Rocco Barzano (H) at 2:14138 — Breckin Hinz (H) received forfeit145 — Ethan Strieff (H) received forfeit152 — Taylor Joseph (JC) pinned Quinton Bradley (H) at 1:37160 — Domonic Raabe (JC) dec. Ethan Johnson (H) 11-6170 — Ethan Bryant (H) received forfeit182 — Cohen Schmidt (JC) received forfeit195 — Gurinderpal Khasria (JC) pinned Brian Wagner (H) at 0:25220 — Double Forfeit285 — Logan Zerbe (JC) received forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-5
