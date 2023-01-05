Joseph, Khasria win three matches at quad for Bluejays

PARDEEVILLE — Taylor Joseph and Gurinderpal Khasria each won all three of their matches to lead Johnson Creek's wrestlers at the Pardeeville quadrangular on Tuesday.

The Bluejays lost to Pardeeville 60-12, defeated Lourdes/Valley Christian 36-18 and lost to Horicon 42-33.

