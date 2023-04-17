CAMBRIDGE — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team won four events and placed fourth at the Blue Jay Invitational on Thursday.

Senior Brittany Rue won the 200 meter dash in 27.51 seconds, took third in the 100 in 13.45 and was third in the long jump (15 feet, 10 1/2 inches). Senior Kylie Hehr won the discus with a throw of 107-3. Sophomore Dominique Patterson won the long jump (16-3) and the triple jump (34-1) and placed second in the high jump (4-10).

