ORFORDVILLE — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field team placed second while the boys finished fourth at the Don Albright Invitational at Parkview High School on Saturday.
Dominique Patterson led the girls team, winning the 100 meter dash in 14.38 seconds and the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches. She also took second in the 200 in 29.76.
Natalie Frey won the discus (80-1 1/2). The 3,200 relay team of Rylee Hucke, Ansley Willbanks, Kassie Gosh and Molly Burke won in 12:10.68.
Molly Burke took second in the 3,200 meter run (15:17). Karah Butler was second in the shot put (28-8). Placing third were Gosh in the 800 in 3:02.08 and Grace Trudell in the discus (73-9 1/2).
Johnson Creek’s boys were led by Tyler Skogman’s victory in the pole vault (8-6). Khang Chau was second in the pole vault (8-6). Evan Chowanec took second in the 3,200 (13:00.63). George Weber placed third in the 110 high hurdles (23.93) and 300 hurdles (57.48).
Team scores — girls: Parkview 160, Johnson Creek 103, Catholic Central 74, Evansville 72, Hebron 57, Kenosha St. Joseph 45, Faith Christian 35, Lincoln Academy 23
Team scores — boys: Kenosha St. Joseph 159, Parkview 154, Evansville 72, Johnson Creek 58, Catholic Central 52, Faith Christian 48, Hebron 18, Lincoln Academy 13
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.