Johnson Creek girls edge Wayland Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 30, 2022 3 hrs ago

JOHNSON CREEK—Senior guard Trinity Vallo scored 16 points and sophomore forward Dominique Patterson added 13 as Johnson Creek's girls basketball team defeated Wayland Academy 45-42 on Tuesday.

Senior guard Brittany Rue scored all nine of her points in the first half for Johnson Creek (1-3). Lucia McGuinness scored a game-high 24 points for Wayland (2-1).

The Bluejays host Juda on Thursday.

JOHNSON CREEK 45, WAYLAND 42

Wayland 23 19—42
Johnson Creek 23 22—45

Wayland (fg ft-fta tp)—Acon 1 0-2 2, Tabas 1 0-0 2, Schuett 2 0-0 4, McGuinness 9 4-5 24, Murillo 5 0-0 10 Totals 18 4-7 42

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp)—Whitehouse 1 2-5 4, Fincutter 0 3-4 3, Patterson 4 5-8 13, Rue 3 3-4 9, Vallo 4 5-8 16 Totals 12 18-29 45

Three-point goals—W (McGuinness 2), JC (Vallo 3)
Total fouls—W 20, JC 14
Fouled out—JC (Rue)
