Bluejays notch first win

JOHNSON CREEK—Senior guard Trinity Vallo scored 16 points and sophomore forward Dominique Patterson added 13 as Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team defeated Wayland Academy 45-42 on Tuesday.

Senior guard Brittany Rue scored all nine of her points in the first half for Johnson Creek (1-3). Lucia McGuinness scored a game-high 24 points for Wayland (2-1).

Load comments