Bluejays hammer Hilltoppers

CAMBRIA — Dominique Patterson had 25 points, seven steals and four rebounds to lead Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team to a 63-36 victory over Cambria-Friesland on Monday.

Trinity Vallo added 13 points, four rebounds and three steals for Johnson Creek (10-8), Brittany Rue added 11 points and seven rebounds.

