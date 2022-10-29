CAMBRIA — The Bluejays were very late to the party, but they came real close to crashing it, anyway.

Top-seeded Cambria-Friesland took a 20-0 lead into halftime, only to see fourth-seeded Johnson Creek put up 23 second half points. The Hilltoppers escaped with a 26-23 victory in a Division 7 Level 2 playoff game on Friday.

