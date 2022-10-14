WHITEWATER — Jefferson’s girls cross country team finished sixth at the Rock Valley Conference cross country meet at UW-Whitewater with 124 points.
Senior Jocelyn Ramirez (eighth, 22 minutes, 11 seconds) earned first team all-conference honors to lead Jefferson. Sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (20th, 23:26) made honorable mention.
Senior Lauren Kopelke (27th, 24:34), sophomore Kateri Kawleski (34th, 24:54) and junior Emily Boucher (35th, 25:01) also scored for the Eagles. The team’s No. 1 runner, Olivia Jennrich, attempted to compete after a recent illness and took it out hard, but was unable to finish.
"We've had some illness go through our team,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. "It's really unfortunate, but I am proud of the people who have stepped up. It's hard for them to go through not feeling the best, but I am proud of the people who ran well and finished hard and gave it everything they could. I know those who weren’t able to run who wanted to and we wish they were here, but we've got people to step up in their place.
"This team, they get along and they work really well together. It's so fun. Coach (Doug) Siegert and I love coaching them. They are a great group that have great chemistry. They work hard every day. That's all we can ask for, and when they show up to race, they put in everything they have out on the course.
"We're just really proud of Jocelyn Ramirez. She was our top girl today. She had a lot of adversity this year as a senior and came out and really gave it everything she had today."
Jefferson’s boys finishes ninth with a 196 score. Senior Aaron Johnson (31st, 20:19), sophomore Aiden DeBlare (35th, 20:32), junior Jonathon Ellifson (39th, 20:55), sophomore Quinn Rundle (45th, 21:51) and junior Brady Gehring (46th, 21:52) scored for the Eagles.
"Same with Aaron Johnson on the boys team, a senior, he really fought to get all conference,” Carstens said. "I think he was just short, but he ran hard and ran a really gritty race going for it and held on at the end. He ran his best race of the season. It was fun to watch him do that."
Jefferson travels to UW-Parkside for a Division 2 sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Team scores — boys: Clinton 43, McFarland 48, Whitewater 110, Evansville 136, Edgerton 154, Brodhead/Juda 166, Beloit Turner 178, Big Foot 184, Jefferson 196, East Troy 212
Team scores — girls: Evansville 57, Clinton 62, Whitewater 82, East Troy 112, McFarland 120, Jefferson 124, Brodhead/Juda 130
