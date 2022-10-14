Jocelyn Ramirez
Buy Now

Jefferson senior Jocelyn Ramirez earned first team all-conference honors with an eighth place finish in the girls race at the Rock Valley Conference cross country meet at UW-Whitewater on Thursday.

 Kevin Wilson

WHITEWATER — Jefferson’s girls cross country team finished sixth at the Rock Valley Conference cross country meet at UW-Whitewater with 124 points.

Senior Jocelyn Ramirez (eighth, 22 minutes, 11 seconds) earned first team all-conference honors to lead Jefferson. Sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (20th, 23:26) made honorable mention.

Load comments