WHITEWATER — Jefferson junior guard Jena Lenz hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the corner at the buzzer, sending the Eagles past host Whitewater 40-37 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Thursday.
With six seconds remaining, Jefferson’s Ayianna Johnson, who scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, dribbled the length of the floor and brought it down to the right block area where she was triple teamed. Johnson kicked it to Lenz, who passed it right back, as the waning seconds ticked away. Johnson passed it back to Lenz, who hit nothing but net on the deciding basket — her only field goal of the game — at the horn.
“I’m so happy for Jena that she was able to hit that shot,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “She’s been one of our leaders the entire season. Jena never hesitated when AJ kicked it back out to her. She didn’t think about it and just shot. It was nice to see it go in.”
The Eagles (9-11, 7-7 in conference) and Whippets (5-15, 4-10) went back and forth for much of the second half. Johnson assisted on a score down low by Bre Mengel in the final minutes to knot it up.
Jefferson avenged a 43-36 home loss from Dec. 9, thanks in part to stingy defense on Whitewater’s go-to players.
“Our team defense was effective against some of their top players,” Smith said. “We held their big three of Kindyl Kilar, Cali Kopecky and Calli Grosinske down. We let Mayte Navejas go off a little bit (with a team-high 11 points).
“We had some good individual defensive performances. Ashlyn Enke, Jena, Libby Krause and Johnson played well on that end. We played good team defense to hold them in the 30s.”
On Tuesday, Jefferson hosts Turner and Whitewater travels to face Edgerton.
