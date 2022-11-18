Tyler Butina

Jefferson senior Tyler Butina (second from left) signed his National Letter of Intent to play collegiate baseball at Central Michigan University at JHS recently. Pictured alongside Tyler are his mother, Jodi, at left, his father, Tim, second from right, and Jefferson head baseball coach Greg Fetherston, right.

 Contributed

Growing up, playing college baseball was a dream for Tyler Butina.

As he aged, committed to his craft and blossomed into a feared hitter, things started to fall in place.

Load comments