WHITEWATER — Jefferson senior Ayianna Johnson won the small-schools division girls shot put at Friday’s season-opening Nelson/Daniels Classic in track and field held at UW-Whitewater.
Johnson, who won the state title in the discus last season and claimed a sixth-place medal in shot put, won with a throw of 40 feet, 5 inches and junior teammate Alexis Dobson placed sixth (32-4).
“Ayianna Johnson was able to start off where she left off last year,” Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said. “She placed first in the shot put with a great throw. She is such a competitor and it is exciting to see her getting better every day.”
The Jefferson girls, who scored 23 points, also took second in the 3,200 relay. The team of senior Jocelyn Ramirez, freshman Maddie Dehnert, senior Lauren Kopelke and freshman Olivia Jennrich finished in 11:17. Ramirez was seventh in the 800 (2:43).
“Seniors Lauren Kopelke and Jocelyn Ramirez are able to lead our younger athletes in how to run smart races and put us in a position to be successful,” Siegert said. “Olivia Jennrich is getting better with every race she gets under her belt. Maddie Dehnert is such a great addition to our team. She runs smart races, considering this is her first year of track.”
For the Eagle boys, junior Colton Krause placed third in the 55-meter dash in 6.81 and took seventh in the long jump (18-10).
“Colton really stepped up as a leader in his first meet of his junior season,” Siegert said. “He made it to the finals in both the 55-meter dash and the long jump. He has worked hard all offseason and was able to show off that hard work on Friday.”
For Lake Mills’ girls, senior Ali Dean placed sixth in the triple jump (31-2 3/4).
Team scores — girls: Grafton 58, Dominican 48.5, Stoughton 42, Monona Grove 37, Whitewater 32, Catholic Memorial 31, East Troy 31, Edgerton 30, Fort Atkinson 25, Jefferson 23, Pewaukee 20, Cudahy 20, Clinton 19.5, Edgewood 19, Mauston 15, Big Foot 12, Harvest Christian 12, Black Hawk 10, Turner 6, Reedsville 5, Lake Mills 3, Delavan-Darien 2.
Team scores — boys: Pewaukee 81, Edgewood 47, East Troy 45, Monona Grove 34.5, Big Foot 33, Harvest Christian 33, Fort Atkinson 31, Stoughton 29.5, Whitewater 29, Edgerton 28, Mauston 28, Grafton 19.5, Delavan-Darien 14, Clinton 11.5, Black Hawk 9, Dominican 9, Jefferson 9, Reedsville 6, Turner 6, Cudahy 4.
