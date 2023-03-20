WHITEWATER — Jefferson senior Ayianna Johnson won the small-schools division girls shot put at Friday’s season-opening Nelson/Daniels Classic in track and field held at UW-Whitewater.

Johnson, who won the state title in the discus last season and claimed a sixth-place medal in shot put, won with a throw of 40 feet, 5 inches and junior teammate Alexis Dobson placed sixth (32-4).

