Jefferson senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson was voted first team all-conference in the Rock Valley for the second consecutive season in voting held recently.
Johnson, a University of West Virginia recruit, averaged 16.6 points per game on 50 percent shooting for an Eagles team which reached the sectional semifinals. Johnson finishes her four-year varsity career having played 89 games with a career scoring average of 13.9. She scored 1,241 career points and her career-high 38-point outing versus Saint Francis last month was the second-highest single-game point total in program history.
Johnson averaged 11.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals and was named to the Honorable Mention All-State team in Division 3 for the second consecutive season.
Jefferson sophomore forwards Bre Mengel and Ashlyn Enke were honorable mention selections.
Mengel averaged 5.7 points per game and Enke was second on the team in points per game (8.5) and shot 72 percent from the free throw line.
McFarland won the RVC with a 17-1 record, followed by Edgerton at 16-2, Brodhead and Evansville each at 13-5, Clinton and Jefferson each at 8-10, East Troy at 6-12, Turner at 5-13, Whitewater at 4-14 and Big Foot at 0-18.
ROCK VALLEY ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS
Coach of the year: Sara Mallegni (McFarland).
Player of the year: Teagan Mallegni (McFarland).
Assistant coach of the year: Aaron Dobbs (Evansville).
FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Teagan Mallegni (McFarland); Sylvia Fox (Edgerton); Abbie Dix (Brodhead); Ava Brandenburg (Evansville); Shannon Rusch (Edgerton); Maria Messling (Evansville); Ayianna Johnson (Jefferson).
