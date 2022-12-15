EVANSVILLE—Jefferson’s wrestling team went 0-2 at a Rock Valley multi dual hosted by Evansville on Tuesday.
The Eagles fell to East Troy 54-30 and lost to Evansville 81-0.
Aiden DeBlare (126 pounds), Payton Splittgerber (138) and Nolan Burzlaff (160) won by fall for the Eagles versus the Trojans.
Jefferson has a dual at Cambridge on Tuesday.
106—Nick Lara (JEFF) received forfeit
113—Brady Collins (EATR) received forfeit
120—Jack Pluess (EATR) pinned Chase Wangsness (JEFF) at 5:05
126—Aiden DeBlare (JEFF) pinned Zane Sprager (EATR) at 1:14
132: Chris Garcia (EATR) received forfeit
138: Payton Splittgerber (JEFF) pinned Jacob Ginal at 1:00
145: Sawyer Beckwith (EATR) pinned Ryan Haffelder (JEFF) at 1:03
152—Ethan Matuszak (EATR) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (JEFF) at 5:31
160—Nolan Burzlaff (JEFF) pinned Caleb Davidson (EATR) at 3:39)
170—Alex Vasquez (JEFF) received forfeit
182—Kieran McCue (EATR) pinned Daniel Garcia (JEFF) at 5:26
195—Joey Meadows (EATR) received forfeit
220—Lance Kader (EATR) pinned Cade Pagel (JEFF) at 1:06
285— Luke Bower (EATR) pinned Bennett Lehman (JEFF) at 4:42
106—Blake Frey (EVAN) pinned Nick Lara (JEFF) at 3:40
113—Logan Olson (EVAN) received forfeit
120—Race Howlett (EVAN) pinned Chase Wangsness (JEFF) at 5:14
126—Lincoln Keller (EVAN) pinned Aiden DeBlare (JEFF) at 3:47
132—Isaac Zwieg (EVAN) received forfeit
138—Danny Heiser (EVAN) pinned Payton Splittgerber (JEFF) at 2:33
145—Wyatt Nelson (EVAN) pinned Ryan Haffelder (JEFF) at 3:07
152—Max Kaether (EVAN) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (JEFF) at 1:43
160—Lee Jorgensen (EVAN) dec. Nolan Burzlaff (JEFF) at 3-0
170—Charlie Braunschweig (EVAN) pinned Alex Vasquez (JEFF) at 1:17
182—Brayden Engelkens (EVAN) pinned Daniel Garcia (JEFF) at 4:31
195—Brad Bartz (EVAN) received forfeit
220—Tucker Peterson (EVAN) pinned Cade Pagel (JEFF) at 0:40
285—Tim Lund (EVAN) pinned Bennett Lehman (JEFF) at 0:25
