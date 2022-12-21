Jefferson wrestlers defeat Cambridge Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 21, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON—Aiden DeBlare won by fall and Cade Pagel earned a decision as Jefferson’s wrestlers defeated Cambridge 45-33 on Tuesday.DeBlare pinned Mason Sonnenberg in 5 minutes, 31 seconds in the 126-pound match. Pagel won a 14-8 decision over Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220. The Eagles earned their remaining 36 points on forfeits.“Aiden DeBlare and Cade Pagel pull out some gutsy wins to help the team to its second win of the season,” Jefferson wrestling coach Devin Weber said.JEFFERSON 45, CAMBRIDGE 33106—Nick Lara (J) received forfeit113—Clayton Stenjem (C) pinned Brayden Crandall (J) at 0:22120—Chase Wangsness (J) received forfeit126—Aiden DeBlare (J) pinned Mason Sonnenberg (C) at 5:31132—Devan Redenius (J) received forfeit138—Payton Splittgerber (J) received forfeit145—Ryan Haffelder (J) received forfeit152—Owain Nelles (C) pinned Logan Marshall (J) at 1:41160—Aiden Sperle (C) dec. Nolan Burzlaff (J) 13-8170—Sam Hanson (C) pinned Alex Unke (J) at 3:03182—Gunnar Sperle (C) pinned Alex Vasquez (J) at 6:29195—Joe Downing (C) pinned Daniel Garcia (J) at 5:02220—Cade Pagel (J) dec. Jamayne Flom-Pressley (C) 14-8285—Bennett Lehman (J) received forfeit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-15
