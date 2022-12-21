Eagles win wrestling dual against Blue Jays

JEFFERSON—Aiden DeBlare won by fall and Cade Pagel earned a decision as Jefferson’s wrestlers defeated Cambridge 45-33 on Tuesday.

DeBlare pinned Mason Sonnenberg in 5 minutes, 31 seconds in the 126-pound match. Pagel won a 14-8 decision over Jamayne Flom-Pressley at 220. The Eagles earned their remaining 36 points on forfeits.

